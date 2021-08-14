Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana has lambasted Zimbabweans who are pre-occupying themselves with the Zambian elections calling them idle minds.

Zambia is holding elections in which the main opposition party is leading comfortably, meanwhile, Zimbabweans are following the polls with keen interest.

But, Mangwana believes Zimbabweans shouldn’t bother on their neighbor’s polls.

“Let idle minds pre-occupy themselves with Zambian Elections.

“We will focus on what affects our daily lives…,” he says.

However, renowned political analyst, Pedzisai Ruhanya believes it is important to take interest in neighbouring countries’ politics including elections.

He pointed out that wind of change is now prevailing in the region, adding that there is hope for Zimbabwe too.

“Mweya we change wazara mu region and authoritarians are falling one by one. There is hope for Zimbabwe,” he said.

This follows a recent change of government in Malawi.

Zwnews