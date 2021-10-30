Ngezi Platinum is through to the semifinals of the Chibuku Super Cup after beating Chicken Inn 2-1 at Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro Ngezi.

The match which was evenly balanced saw Chicken Inn taking the lead in the 10th minute through Brian Muza.

Ngezi settled matters through Denver Mukamba in the 17th minute. They extended the lead in the 36th minute to make it 2-1 and maintained scoreline until the final whistle.

Speaking after the match, Chicken Inn conceded defeat saying:

“We lost to a good team. Had chances wasted them.

“We slept they took advantage. Welldone Ngezi.”

Apparently, at 3pm FC Platinum takes on Highlanders at the same venue.

Meanwhile, the matches continue tomorrow with Cranborne Bullets vs Harare City at the same venue at 11:00 hours.

The final fixture will pit Dynamos playing on Black Rhinos, kickoff 15:00 hours.

Zwnews