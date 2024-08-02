Renowned Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says he has received a message from Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume saying his house has been surrounded by suspected Central Intelligence Organization operatives and police officers.

He also disclosed that some other members of the country’s security agents have been deployed to hunt down Job Sikhala.

Zimbabwean political activist Jacob Ngarivhume just called me now, telling me that his home is surrounded by Zimbabwean secret service and police officers!

Ngarivhume has been arrested before and has spent time in jail on trumped-up charges.

The Zimbabwean government has embarked on a crackdown against pro-democracy voices before the SADC summit, which is starting on the 17th of August.

Ngarivhume’s previous arrests and time spent in jail on trumped up charges demonstrate a pattern of targeted harassment and intimidation by the Zimbabwean authorities.

This renewed crackdown on pro-democracy voices ahead of the SADC summit is a worrying development and threatens to undermine the very principles of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law that the summit seeks to promote.

On Job Sikhala, Chin’ono says:

Sources in the security services have said a group of state security officers has been dispatched to arrest Zimbabwean opposition leader, Job Sikhala.

Sikhala, who spent two years in prison for crimes he didn’t commit and was later acquitted by the High Court, is suing the state for jailing him without cause.

He has been arrested 69 times without a single conviction.

Mnangagwa’s corrupt regime has embarked on a crackdown on the eve of the SADC summit that kicks off on the 17th of August.

It is important for international bodies, such as the SADC and the United Nations, to condemn these actions and call on the Zimbabwean government to immediately cease its crackdown on opposition leaders, activists and civil society.

The right to free expression and peaceful dissent must be protected in Zimbabwe, and those responsible for violating these rights must be held accountable.

It is also reported:

Zimbabwe’s state security agents have arrested Bishop Kevin Nyamakanga at his home in Harare, accusing him of plotting to incite public violence during the SADC summit kicking off on August 17.

He joins a long list of Zimbabwean citizens arrested this week by Mnangagwa’s corrupt regime.

His arrest by Zimbabwean state security agents is yet another alarming example of the ongoing crackdown on political activists, human rights defenders, and opposition members Mnangagwa’s regime.

This arrest is part of a larger pattern of human rights violations by this regime, including abductions, arbitrary detention, torture, and killings, that have been documented by organizations such as Amnesty International, Southern Defenders, and Human Rights Watch.

Targeting clerics is the lowest of the low.

All this is being done in the name of SADC leaders who haven’t said a word yet!