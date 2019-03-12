Newsday lies? Trevor Ncube humiliates own staff, Says sorry

Alpha Media Holdings Owner, Trevor Ncube pulled a shocker yesterday after humiliating subordinates at Newsday a paper he owns for ‘lying’ after it carried a false front page story compared to what the state run newspaper Chronicle had wrote.

Ncube was recently appointed president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s advisor.

Posting on his microblogging site, Twitter Ncube discouraged polarisation saying the views of his papers are not necessarily his or vice versa.

The Chronicle had run a story titled, “RTGS dollar to gain value” while in contrast Newsday one reads “RTGS to devalue further:RBZ.”

In the tweet Ncube said”My heart breaks that Newsday got this story wrong. This is an example of our blind spots or biases colouring our world view contributing to polarisation. While l maintain my newspapers are not me or l am not my newspapers l am embarrassed. Sincere apologies to Zimbabwe,” he said.