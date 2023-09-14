0 0

The newly elected City of Harare Deputy Mayor councillor Kudzai kadzombe has been arrested by Malborough Police Station.

She is being charged with assaulting a ZANU-PF member in Malborough during the recent Harmonized elections.

She will appear at Harare Rotten Row Magistrate Court tomorrow Friday 8.15am.

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba confirmed the development.

Siziba also confirmed that one of their councillors Clayd Mashozhera, who was recently arrested on attempted murder charges has been granted bail.

“The state has been unable to provide any evidence to support their unjustified charges of attempted murder.

“This is yet another clear example of the regime in Harare persecuting our members,” he said.

