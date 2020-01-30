Newly appointed Zimbabwe senior national team coach Zdravko Logarusic was fired by Sudan last month after he failed to help the team qualify for the2019 Afcon championship held in Egypt.

This was also followed up with the elimination of the Falcons of Jediane, as Sudan are known, from the Chan campaign. The prematurely ended Sudan assignment was the 54-year old’s first national team coaching job. The Croatian, who will be assisted by Joey Antipas and Lloyd Chitembwe, faces an uphill task to transform the traditionally underperforming Warriors into a formidable side that will challenge for honours.



Apart from the surprise announcement of Logarusic, ZIFA also appointed former Zimbabwe Saints keeper Parnell McKop as the Goalkeepers coach while Tonderayi Ndiraya will take charge of the Under 23 side. Zimbabwe will play Algeria home and away in March to book a place for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Warriors sit second on the log table following a draw against Botswana in Harare and a moral boosting win again Zambia in Lusaka late last year.

To date, Zdravko has managed Croatia Malmo (player/youth coach) FC 08 Villingen and Western Knights SC (formerly Croatia North Perth) player/youth coach.

Agencies