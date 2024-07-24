The new United States of America Ambassador to Zimbabwe Pamela Tremont has bemoaned continued human rights abuses in the country saying this impacts negatively on economic growth prospects.

She said human rights are very rightly enshrined in Zimbabwe’s constitution adding that everybody deserves the same dignity & human rights across society.

“We don’t believe that economic prosperity is possible until those rights, freedoms, and protections are upheld,” she said.



Tremont began her tour of duty in the country few days ago, replacing Brian Nichols whose tenure ended in 2021.

The United States had not had a serving ambassador in Zimbabwe since 2021, when the previous envoy, Nichols, departed.

Nichols, was known for his candid approach to these issues, advocating for reforms and greater engagement.

Ambassador Tremont’s strategy appears to build on these efforts while exploring new avenues for collaboration.

The diplomatic landscape between the US and Zimbabwe has experienced various challenges over the years, particularly around issues of governance, human rights, and economic sanctions.

Ambassador Tremont’s tenure comes at a critical time when there is a global push for renewed international cooperation and dialogue.

Zwnews