Muvsports Taekwondo Club has opened a club at Mount Sunset Primary School in Gutu.

The Chivhu-based club founder and trainer Givemore Muvuti (43) confirmed the development to The Mirror. He said the club was launched on Tuesday last week.

“So far, 13 students have joined the club. More students and several residents have promised to join the club. We aim to ensure the sport reaches all urban and rural schools.

“We want to make sure that students participate in sports that give them exposure and even fly abroad for big tournaments,” said Muvuti.

The club has participated in several national and international tournaments.

Students from the club have won major tournaments, while others are part of national Taekwondo teams. The club recently participated in a Swaziland tournament and won a silver medal.

Mirror