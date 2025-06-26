The Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Edgar Moyo, has announced the new National Social Security Authority (NSSA) board.

his is a strategic move to strengthen governance and protect pension contributions from mismanagement.

The new board, unveiled by Minister Edgar Moyo, is chaired by Bulawayo Town Clerk Christopher Dube and includes representatives from the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU), the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC), the Public Service Commission, and private sector organisations.

The appointments come after the dismissal of the previous board, which was led by businessman Emmanuel Fundira.

Government has directed the incoming board to prioritise the protection of public pension funds and ensure NSSA’s investment portfolio is aligned with national economic objectives.

Particular focus has been placed on agriculture and infrastructure, sectors seen as central to economic growth and improving the ease of doing business.

The reshuffle reflects growing concern over financial leakages and governance weaknesses previously reported within the authority, prompting calls for greater accountability and alignment with national development goals.

The full board is as follows:

Mr. Christopher Dube- Chairman

Ms. Josephine Takundwa

Mr. Innocent Chinyama

Mr. Gilbert Takavarasha

Ms. Florence Mucha Taruvinga

Ms. Ruth Sibanda

Mrs. Mercy Faith Matongera

Mr. David Dzatsunga

Mr. Walter Mupandawana.

ZiFM Stereo