President Emmerson Mnangagwa has thanked Kuda Tagwirei’s Sakunda Holdings for helping in the fight against Covid 19.

Mnangagwa said the battle against the pandemic is a national struggle which requires every Zimbabwean to give his hand in order to defeat this common enemy.

He thanked those who helped with contributions to the vaccination fund.

“Thank you to Sakunda Holdings, West Property, CBZ, and other Zimbabwean businesses for your contribution to the vaccination fund,” said Mnangagwa.

Sakunda donated $170 million for the procurement of vaccines.

The company also pledged five vehicles to capacitate the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) homicide department.

Sakunda Holdings further promised support towards income-generating projects to cushion families whose livelihoods were affected by the pandemic.

The donation by the petroleum giant also included six truckloads of medical sundries for rural hospitals, 300 000 litres of fuel, $185 million for university students’ tuition fees.

Tagwirei who owns Sakunda Holdings is believed to be Mnangagwa’s frontman in business deals.

He is also said to be fronting corruption using a number of companies some of them offshore.

Critics say Tagwirei is seemingly untouchable owing to political connections.

Meanwhile, As at 19 July 2021, Zimbabwe has 83 619 confirmed cases, including 53 453 recoveries, 27 544 Active Cases.

The country has 1 006 new cases and 2 622 deaths (Recording 1 530 New Recoveries and 34 Deaths in the last 24hrs).

The number of people who have been vaccinated so far (1st Dose) 1 144 379 and 2nd Dose) 641 154.

-ZWNEWS