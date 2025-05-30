CAPS United coach Ian Bakala has challenged his players to re-configure their mindsets for tougher days ahead if the struggling Premier Soccer League giants are to keep their heads above water.

The Zambian gaffer, who was appointed with so much expectation three weeks ago as a replacement for long-serving coach Lloyd Chitembwe, has so far found the going tough, managing just two draws from three games.

It is a poor return for a club famed for regularly being in the title mix but have only won twice in 13 games and is sitting in the relegation zone with 10 points, just three above basement side Kwekwe United.

Bakala, an ex-CAPS United midfielder, managed to pick up identical 1-1 draws against Herentals and Dynamos before losing 3-1 to Simba Bhora last weekend, with all matches being at Rufaro.

He has tinkered with the personnel that Chitembwe was using, including replacing big goalkeeper Harmony Nare with Ghanaian Stephen Odai Kwaku.

Regular starters under Chitembwe, such as Hastings Chapusha, Brighton Manhire, Junior Bunjira, Eric Manokore and Juan Mutudza, have all been dropped for Wesley Milanzi, Jimmy Dzingai, Bissila Mabiala, Tapiwa Matongo and Nyasha Chintuli.

But the script has not changed with Matongo and Milanzi committing mistakes that resulted in two of the Simba Bhora goals last Sunday.

And Bakala says the players should carry the correct mental fortitude as they will take every game coming up, starting with the one against Manica Diamonds at Sakubva tomorrow like a cup final.

“A player who plays for CAPS United should have to fight for the badge. Conceding goals lackadaisically is not acceptable,’’ Bakala said.

“I think they have to wake up.

“Mentally, some of them are not strong.

“We are trying to mentor them very well. This time, I think where we are going, every game is a cup final for us,” he said.

“The hard work we are putting in training should show in competition. We should not be complacent because when we are training, the players are doing the right things, but come matchday, they think they would have already won the match. No, no, the game has to be won in 90 minutes.”

CAPS United players did not get their usual off-day on Monday, as the club chiefs want to see the team doing well.

Bakala took them through their paces less than 24-hours after their Simba Bhora mauling as they seek to redeem themselves and end a five-game win-less stretch.

Makepekepe last won a game on April 26 when they beat Yadah 1-0 at Rufaro and will complete the entire month of May without tasting victory if they fail to find a winning formula against Manica Diamonds on Saturday.

And the manifesting defensive lapses, which have seen Makepekepe conceding five times in the three games Bakala has been in charge are a major source of worry for the former Lusaka Dynamos coach.

“The goals we are conceding are coming in such an unacceptable manner. We need to improve in this regard. We can’t be letting those goals in every game,” he said.

“That’s why I said the mentality has to change. We will keep on trying to train the boys in terms of mental fitness because I think this is what is lacking.”

They will fancy their chances against the Gem Boys, who beat Triangle 1-0 despite being a man short at Gibbo last weekend.

Pressure had also been mounting on Manica Diamonds as they had gone on a seven-match win-less run which they eventually stemmed with the triumph over Triangle.

CAPS United carry an edge over the Mutare miners, whom they have defeated four times in the eight games they have faced-off.

Manica Diamonds have claimed victory in three of those games, with only a single match ending in a stalemate.

The Heralded