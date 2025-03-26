President Emmerson Mnangagwa is at the Zanu PF Headquarters where he is chairing the party’s Politburo meeting.

In his remarks President Mnangagwa rallied the party membership to focus on matters that uplift the livelihoods of the people they represent.

He urged party members to walk alongside the people and respond to their needs.

Mnangagwa pointed out that the people’s needs and aspirations are at the core of the ruling party’s priorities.

“Zimbabwe will forever be a constitutional democracy and sovereign nation.

“With all of us living in peace and harmony. Vanowukura ngava wukure havo nyika ichienda mberi,” said

Mnangagwa.

Zwnews