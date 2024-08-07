Image- InfoZimZw

Head of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi has urged churches to use proper protocols and channels when giving the government counsel.

Speaking at the Presidential National Prayer at State House this morning, Bishop Mutendi said the church must use access granted to it by the State to tender quiet counsel, instead of shouting on rooftops.

He told Church leaders that the Vatican, the Anglicans, the Orthodox Churches do counsel governments, but in dignified quietness.

He urged Churches to pray for peace before, during and after the SADC SUMMIT.