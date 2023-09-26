Cabinet has informed the nation that Government is fully committed to resolving the Harare water challenges and that of all cities, rural and urban centres.

Speaking during post cabinet briefing, Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Jenfan Muswere said a rig has been dedicated to Harare Metropolitan Province and that the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) would continue the borehole drilling programme, prioritizing suburbs which are not receiving water from the city of Harare.

“The Government through the Presidental Rural Development Programme has drilled 301 boreholes in the past year.

“Furthermore a rig has been dedicated to Harare Metropolitan Province and ZINWA will continue the borehole drilling programme, prioritizing suburbs which are not receiving water from the city of Harare,” he said.

However, Zimbabweans on X formerly Twitter has lambasted the government for allegedly thinking backwards.

One such netizen by the name, Prodigal Son: “A whole cabinet agreeing to urban borehole drilling as water shortage solution. Nothing else nix.”

Garikai Goremusandu weighed in: “Tsvee zvekupedza kuvaka Kunzvi Dam.”

Fungai Manyawo says: “Do we need boreholes in town and cities? Lets resuscitate the water purification and distribution infrastructure. Imagine kunzi baba vaenda kuchiborani.”

The WarLord says: “Zimbabwe can afford to have state of the art water treatment centres as well as a solid, reliable water distribution network but the funds are being looted by ED thugs n ZanuPF gangs.”

Raphael Nyamande adds voice: “Most of the boreholes that wr drilled during the campaign seoson are dry holes no water especially in CowdryPark Bulawayo.”

kimmich says: “Chibhorani mu capital city kkkkk haaa zvakawoma hazvo ndanakidzwa nhasi.”

President Emmerson Mnangagwa initiated the solar powered borehole programme which was going to result in the drilling of all 35 000 villages in the country.

The government said it is partnering ZINWA on the project with an agreement that the state will pay for the project as per delivery.

Meanwhile, during campaigns, President Mnangagwa drilled a number of solar powered boreholes wherever he went.

Zwnews