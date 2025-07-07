Nestlé Zimbabwe has scaled up production of its flagship cereal, CEREVITA, by more than 35% following a US$7 million investment in local manufacturing infrastructure.

The move is part of a broader strategy to enhance product availability, support Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030, and position the country as a regional cereal production hub.

Key highlights:

🔹CEREVITA now comes in 5 variants and 2 pack sizes (500g & 750g).

🔹Powered by Roller Drier 4, the increased capacity boosts local supply and regional exports to Zambia, Malawi, and Mozambique.

🔹Nestlé partners with 350 local suppliers, 18 farmers, and employs 149 full-time staff plus 268 casual workers.

🔹CEREVITA is fortified with GRAINSMART, supporting daily energy release and nutritional needs.

🔹Nestlé’s sustainable manufacturing approach includes energy efficiency, water conservation, and waste reduction.

🔹The expansion aligns with Nestlé’s commitment to nourishing Zimbabwean families for over 60 years and contributing to long-term food security and economic empowerment.

