NERO MAKES NO SHOW: Nelson Chamisa Snubs Commission of Inquiry

HARARE: MDC Alliance leader, Advocate Nelson Chamisa was in no show at the on-going proceedings of the enquiry into the 1st of August violence that claimed the lives of six people.

There were high expectations that Chamisa was going to testify as evidenced by the number of people who came to witness the proceedings.

The spokesperson for the commission of inquiry, Mr John Masuku said they are still waiting to hear evidence from him before the end of the enquiry.

Nine people however testified from morning until end of day this Wednesday.

These include Mr Thokozani Maphosa, the husband of the late Sylvia Maphosa who was gunned down on the 1st of August.

“My wife alerted me of gun shots in the central business district..I last spoke to her at around 3.30pm before receiving pictures of her lifeless body later in the day,” he testified.

Paddington Japajapa also took to the stand and said he witnessed the shooting and killing of two people.

Japajapa however denied there were protests or demonstrations in town on the day

Former member of Zanu PF terror gang Chipangano, Jim Kunaka, turned star witness with chilling accounts of state sponsored deaths, violence and murder linked to Zanu PF and the Zimbabwe military.

He attacked one of the commissioner Charity Manyeruke, accusing her of being party of the Zanu PF terror machine.

agencies