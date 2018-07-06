Nelson Chamisa fighting a lone battle

ZwNews Chief Correspondent

As Zimbabwe’s well anticipated polls draws near with each passing day, the disjointed opposition parties in the country seem to have surrendered the battle for a level playing field to MDC-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa alone.

Of all the 20 and plus presidential candidates, and a dozen political parties, only Chamisa has been vocal demanding professionalism in the way the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is supposed to run the election, if a free and fair election is to be achieved. However, the surrendering of matter to fate by other candidates could benefit the ruling ZANU PF party.

The opposition parties in the country should be all crying with one voice, otherwise all the calls by Chamisa for a level playing field would reduce him to only but a cry-baby, at home, regional and international level.

Chamisa recently told a press conference that the way ZEC is operating as the country heads for elections was favouring the ruling party, and warned that should that continue, his organisation will have no choice but to go on the streets in protest.

“The backbone of a free and fair election rests on the referee. Ours is ZEC. The referee must not only be fair, but must be seen to be so.

“We have serious concerns over the conduct of our referee, which we believe to be inconsistent with the standards of fair play,” said Chamisa.

However, the electoral commission hit back at him saying it was doing all it should do, and in line with the dictates of the country’s supreme law.

Responding to Chamisa, the ZEC chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba yesterday told the national broadcaster ZBC any parties aggrieved with the way her organisation is conducting business should come together and engage the electoral body in dialogue with one voice.

Meanwhile, over the years, ZANU PF has benefitted from the disjointed opposition parties in the country. The opposition has failed to take the ruling party head-on with one voice, more often than not, the opposition parties have helped ZANU PF through vote splitting.





