MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has made 16 strategic appointments as part of the opposition chief’s attempts to sharpen the Alliance’s National Standing Committee which is responsible for the day-to-day running of the party.

In terms of the Constitution of the MDC Alliance, President Nelson Chamisa has made the following deployments and redeployments:

  1. Mr David Chimhini — Deputy Secretary General
  2. Hon Concilia Chinanzvavana — Deputy Secretary General
  3. Hon Murisi Zvizwai — Deputy Organising Secretary
  4. Mr Buda Masara — Deputy Organising Secretary
  5. Adv Fadzai Mahere – Secretary for Communication
  6. Dr Felix Magalela Mafa-Sibanda— Deputy Secretary for Communication
  7. Mr Clifford Hlatywayo — Deputy Secretary for Communication
  8. Mr Ian Makone — Secretary for Elections
  9. Ms Ellen Shiriyendenga — Deputy Secretary for Elections
  10. Mr Sesel Zvidzai — Secretary for Local Government and Rural Development
  11. Mr Jacob Mafume — Deputy Secretary for Local Government and Rural Development
  12. Hon Happymore Chidziva — Secretary for Rural Mobilisation and Strategy in the President’s Office
  13. Mr Jameson Timba — Secretary for Presidential Affairs
  14. Mr Luke Tamborinyoka — Deputy Secretary for Presidential Affairs
  15. Mr Lovemore Chinoputsa — Deputy Secretary for International Relations and Cooperation

 

