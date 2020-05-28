MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has made 16 strategic appointments as part of the opposition chief’s attempts to sharpen the Alliance’s National Standing Committee which is responsible for the day-to-day running of the party.
In terms of the Constitution of the MDC Alliance, President Nelson Chamisa has made the following deployments and redeployments:
- Mr David Chimhini — Deputy Secretary General
- Hon Concilia Chinanzvavana — Deputy Secretary General
- Hon Murisi Zvizwai — Deputy Organising Secretary
- Mr Buda Masara — Deputy Organising Secretary
- Adv Fadzai Mahere – Secretary for Communication
- Dr Felix Magalela Mafa-Sibanda— Deputy Secretary for Communication
- Mr Clifford Hlatywayo — Deputy Secretary for Communication
- Mr Ian Makone — Secretary for Elections
- Ms Ellen Shiriyendenga — Deputy Secretary for Elections
- Mr Sesel Zvidzai — Secretary for Local Government and Rural Development
- Mr Jacob Mafume — Deputy Secretary for Local Government and Rural Development
- Hon Happymore Chidziva — Secretary for Rural Mobilisation and Strategy in the President’s Office
- Mr Jameson Timba — Secretary for Presidential Affairs
- Mr Luke Tamborinyoka — Deputy Secretary for Presidential Affairs
- Mr Lovemore Chinoputsa — Deputy Secretary for International Relations and Cooperation