MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has taken time to apologise after he came under fire for labelling August 1 protesters as stupid.

Below is his apology:

“My remarks to condemn those who killed or injured the innocent, burnt cars & destroyed property on 1 August used ‘words’ that regrettably created the wrong impression. The people have a constitutional right to demonstrate peacefully. Any discomfort caused is sincerely regretted,” he twitted.