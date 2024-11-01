Former ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South, Killer Zivhu has saluted former Botswana President Mogkweetsi Masisi for conceding defeat after losing election to opposition leader Duma Boko.

“Ndivo varume ava kwete kuita nharo vanhu vati zvakwana,” he says.

He adds that Botswana’s election is a lesson in democracy adding that a 100-year-old ruling party can be ousted like a newcomer.

“People won’t be taken for granted. Their voices matter! Time for leaders to take note: citizens aren’t to be underestimated,” he adds.

He urged fellow party members to tolerate criticism:

“Tough questions for fellow comrades:

“Why do we fear each other?

Why blind loyalty?

Why can’t we handle criticism?

Why is destroying others an achievement?

Why the ‘I don’t care’ attitude when we’re wrong?

“Seeking honest answers, not silence,” he says.

Zwnews