The Finance and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube is set to present the de-dollarisation roadmap meant to enhance the widespread use of the ZiG currency as a legal tender for use in the economy.

This follows the Second Republic’s introduction of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency earlier this year, marking a significant milestone in the country’s journey towards economic development and ultimately stability.

Addressing thousands of people gathered for the commissioning of a fruit juice and water processing plant recently, President Mnangagwa said he was closely monitoring the local currency’s performance.

He said once the ZiG is stable and in full circulation in all corners of the country, he said, he would announce the country’s full de-dollarisation.

“In two years, in fact two years is too far off, but there will come a time when our ZiG currency has fully penetrated the market, then I will give a directive that the country will be using the ZiG only,” he said.

