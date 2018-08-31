Ncube, Biti, to close parties, Join Chamisa’s bigger MDC

HARARE: The Nelson Chamisa-led MDC is reuniting with its former secretaries-general — Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti. Ncube and Biti, who ditched the main MDC, then under Morgan Tsvangirai’s leadership in 2005 and 2014 respectively, are expected to land senior positions at the party’s elective congress next year.

The decision to reunite with their respective parties came out during the MDC’s marathon national council meeting held at the party’s Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House in Harare on Wednesday.

The indaba was meant to take stock of the party’s performance in the July 30 harmonised elections.

MDC deputy national chairperson Morgen Komichi confirmed that the national council resolved that vacant posts in the party would be filled in by integrating Ncube and Biti’s parties.

“There are vacant posts in the party and the integration process will fill in those positions and it is up to the president who was mandated by the national council to make sure that the resolution is implemented to the letter and spirit,” Komichi told the Daily News after the meeting which lasted over 10 hours.

Biti currently heads the People’s Democratic Party, while Ncube leads the smaller MDC formation.

Both parties are part of the MDC Alliance, comprising seven political parties, including the main MDC led by Nelson Chamisa.

Other parties to the alliance that will also be integrated into the main MDC include Transform Zimbabwe, led by Jacob Ngarivhume, Zimbabwe People First led by Agrippa Mutambara, Zanu Ndonga and the Multi-Racial Democrats. agencies