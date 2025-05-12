The widow to the late Rodgers Alfred Nikita Mangena, national hero and former commander of the Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (Zipra), Sikhubekiso Madeya Mangena, has died.

She was 69.

Mangena passed away at her Manningdale home last night, a close family member Sithandekile Moyo confirmed.

“My sister died at home in Manningdale after a brief illness. She is survived by her son Lotshe. Mourners will be gathered at 104 Tiffin Road Manningdale,” said Moyo.

The late Mangena met President Mnangagwa in May 2023 where she described her husband as a dedicated cadre to the independence of his country.

One of the pioneers of the armed struggle, Mangena was killed in a landmine explosion in southern Zambia in 1978.

His remains were reburied at the national shrine on August 11, 1998.

When Zapu’s military wing was reconstituted and renamed Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (Zipra) in 1971 following the departure of the Chikerema-Nyandoro group, Cde Mangena was appointed Commander of Zipra with Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo as acting Commander-in-Chief.

Cde Mangena also became a member of the Zimbabwe’s People’s Revolutionary Council.

Under his command, Zipra matured and grew from strength to strength and developed into a well-organised and disciplined force within a short space of time.

Government has since named the cantonment, which houses the Zimbabwe National Defence University and other institutions the Rodgers Alfred Nikita Mangena Barracks.

