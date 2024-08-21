President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is officiating at the burial of national hero Brigadier General (Rtd) Elasto Madzingira at the National Shrine.

The President, in his eulogy to the late departed, urged all Zimbabweans to strive to be remembered as makers and transformers of Independent Zimbabwe, and not deserving to be cursed as those who sought to bring it down.

President Mnangagwa said Brig Gen (Retd) Madzingira’s remarkable talent was further recognized when he was awarded a World University Scholarship in 1978, granting him the opportunity to study at any university within the Commonwealth.

Madzingira chose to pursue a pharmacy degree at the University of Rhodesia (now the University of Zimbabwe), showcasing his dedication and intellect and inspiring many.

His academic achievements continue to be a source of pride and inspiration for us all.

Brigadier General (Retd) Elasto Madzingira, known by his nom de guerre Cde Ronald Zvenyika, was born on 4 August 1959 in Gomba Village under Chief Watungwa, Chivi District in Masvingo Province.

Young Elasto’s academic journey was a testament to his exceptional abilities.

He began his primary education at Mudadisi Primary School in 1965, later transferring to Jaka Primary School in Chivi District and completed his primary education in 1971.

Secondary education was at Fletcher High School from 1972 to 1977.

President Mnangagwa commended the People of Zimbabwe for successfully hosting the SADC Summit, adding the chairmanship of the Subregional Body belonged to the people of Zimbabwe.

Zwnews