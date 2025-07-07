The late Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority executive chairman Sydney Gata will be buried at National Heroes Acre tomorrow.

His body has since been airlifted from Manyame Airbase in Harare to his farm in Chipangai, Chipinge where it will lie in state ahead of burial.

Gata, who died on Thursday, was declared a National Hero, by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa described Dr Gata as a man of high integrity and a giant in the country’s energy sector.

He was speaking at the Gata family residence in Borrowdale, Harare, this Saturday.

ZANU PF Politburo members from Manicaland province, Cabinet Ministers, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya, Deputy Ministers, and senior government officials joined President Mnangagwa at the Gata residence in Harare Borrowdale Brooke this Saturday to pay their condolences.

Addressing mourners, President Mnangagwa said the late Dr Gata was a brilliant individual with high integrity who contributed immensely to the country’s energy sector.

Dr Gata died on Thursday after a short illness, at the age of 79.

He left behind his wife, Angeline Gata, the Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, children, and grandchildren.