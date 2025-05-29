National Foods Limited has launched three new high-technology processing plants in Harare to the tune of US$22.7 million.

The move marks a major shift toward value addition and import substitution.

The facilities were, commissioned by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa this afternoon.

These include pasta, biscuit, and breakfast cereal processing plants with combined outputs of over 5 tonnes per hour.

National Foods Chief Executive Officer Mike Lashbrook emphasized the move as a strategic step to transform flour and maize into finished products locally.

He said this will see a reduction in imports, saving the much needed foreign currency and empowering Zimbabwean agriculture.

“The investment strengthens local supply chains, supports farmers, and boosts domestic manufacturing capacity—highlighting growing private sector confidence in Zimbabwe’s industrialisation agenda,” he said.

President Mnangagwa commended the company for aligning itself with the national vision and development strategy.

Zwnews