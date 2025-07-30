National Foods, Zimbabwe’s largest food manufacturer, has commissioned a 2.7 megawatt solar plant at its Aspindale factory, installed by Africa Cicada.

This will cut Natfoods’ usage of ZESA power at the site by 30% and help ease costs.

Another installation is planned for the Stirling Road facility in 2026, as part of the company’s goal to cut the group’s reliance on ZESA by 35%. Said Natfoods:

“Our burden on the national grid and reliance on back-up diesel generator systems will be reduced.” In its last financial year, Natfoods used 917,514 litres of diesel, mostly for backup generators.

