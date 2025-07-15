Mike Lashbrook, Chief Executive Officer of National Foods, has been named the 2024 Chief Executive Officer of the Year by the Institute of Directors Zimbabwe (IOD) at this year’s Director of the Year Awards.

Lashbrook became National Foods CEO in 2015, having been acting in that capacity for a while following the resignation of Jeremy Brooke who left to pursue other business interests.

Brooke left the company in October after 22 years of service and had been CEO since 2007.

National Foods group legal executive and company secretary Leigh Caroline Howes confirmed Lashbrook’s appointment at the time.

Lashbrook was born in Zimbabwe and educated at Falcon College.

He holds a BSc in Agriculture from the University of Natal and an MBA from the University of Southern Queensland.

“His entire working career has been spent in the agriculture and agri-industrial sector, including a role as production director in an export horticulture and integrated wholesale beef operation prior to joining NFHL,” Howes said in a statement then.

Prior to that Lashbrook had been chief operations officer for NFHL since August 2008.

Meanwhile, National Foods Holdings Limited is a Zimbabwe-based company engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food products. The Company’s operations include prepacking and sale of dry groceries, manufacturing of stockfeeds and vitamin and, mineral premixes for stockfeed applications.

The Company operates in two segments namely Milling, manufacturing and distribution, and Properties.

Milling, manufacturing and distribution segment includes the milling of flour and maize, manufacture of stockfeeds and sale of general household goods and also involves the distribution and warehousing of these goods.

Properties segment includes all properties owned by the Company. Properties are leased out to business units in the milling, manufacturing and distribution segment as well as to third parties.

The Company operates through its subsidiaries which include National Foods Limited, National Foods Properties Limited, Rice Mills (Private) Limited and Bakery Products (Private) Limited.

