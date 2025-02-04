The country’s biggest food manufacturer, National Foods Limited has de-listed from the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX).

Last year, the food manufacturer announced it would delist because it no longer needed “capital from public equity markets in the near term”.

Innscor has spent over US$160 million on expansion since 2021, with the bulk of that money going into Natfoods.

Natfoods and South Africa’s Tiger Brands hold 37.45% each in Natfoods. Tiger Brands has been restructuring its portfolio and may be looking to sell some assets in future.