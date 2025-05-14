The National Pharmaceutical Company of Zimbabwe, known popularly as NatPharm has failed to pay its workers, a leaked internal email seen by this publication has shown.

NatPharm’s primary mandate is to procure, store, and distribute medicines and medical supplies to public health institutions across Zimbabwe.

Apparently, it is reported that the company has been involved in many corruption scandals including one that got veteran Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono jailed for exposing it.

It is claimed that the Drax International scandal was one of the most high-profile controversies involving NatPharm.

In 2020, the company was implicated in a US$60 million COVID-19 procurement deal with Drax International, a bogus company linked to Mnangagwa’s associates.

According to critics failing to pay workers is a direct result of the looting of public funds.

Zwnews