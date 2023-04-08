Fugitive pair was heading to Kenya border with Mozambican guide

Tanzania Police Force has confirmed the arrest of Thabo Bester, an escapee from a South African prison, and his partner, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, along with Mozambican national Zakaria Alberto, in Tanzania.

SACP David Misime, the Force’s spokesperson, stated that local and international legal arrangements are underway.

The arrest came after various South African online outlets reported that Bester and Dr Magudumana had been arrested in Tanzania.

Bester, who was believed to have died in a prison fire, had escaped in May last year, according to the ENCA news website.

He has been linked to several heinous crimes in South Africa, including rape and murder, and is known in some media as the ‘Facebook rapist’.

There is not a single stamp on the passports that they had when they were apprehended

At a briefing on Saturday, police minister Bheki Cele said the couple was arrested with a Mozambican who is believed to have aided them in their two-week-long run from authorities after news of Bester’s audacious escape last year from the Mangaung Correctional Centre surfaced.

“We received information last night at 10.07pm and we started working and converged today at 8am. Our forces, with the assistance of Interpol and crime intelligence, have been working on the Bester case. The people [Bester and Magudumana] were spotted leaving their hotel in a black SUV by those working on the case. They followed them and found them with a third person, a Mozambican national, and they found various passports on them,” said Cele. The police minister said a team will be dispatched to Tanzania on Sunday to process the fugitives’ return to South Africa. Cele said it was not yet clear what their movements had been up until they were apprehended on Friday night, “but what is certain is that their method of entering Tanzania was illegal. There is not a single stamp on the passports that they had when they were apprehended. They were 10km away from Kenya when they were arrested and it looks like they were heading for the next country.”