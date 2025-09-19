…Our People Must Feel The Development

Statement By Her Excellency Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah President of The Republic of Namibia During the Meeting with the Namibian Heads of Mission.

I warmly welcome you all to the State House. It is good to see all of you, the veterans of our diplomatic services. As you are all seasoned diplomats who have been commissioned before as Heads of Mission you know that once an Ambassador always an Ambassador.

Therefore, I am not commissioning you today, rather I am here to give you your new charge of office.

I should point out however, that I will also be commissioning a new crop of Heads of Mission as soon as the accreditation process to their respective posts are finalised.

Today’s occasion presents an opportunity to reaffirm our shared commitment to national development and global connectivity as we recommit to working together in pursuit of a more prosperous Namibia.

When I assumed office on 21 March this year, I pledged to the Namibian people that the government, in line with the SWAPO Party Election Manifesto which is now incorporated into the NDP 6, would deliver a national development agenda with tangible impact.

At the heart of this promise is the commitment to place our people at the centre of policy implementation through service delivery.

In line with the Namibian Constitution, I have invited you here today to formally announce your appointments as Heads of Mission to your respective receiving States and International Organizations.

You are stepping into this responsibility at a time of shifting geopolitical dynamics, an era marked by uncertainty, diminishing global security and stability, and rising economic protectionism.

It is with this in mind, that I have carefully considered appointing you based on your experience to navigate our bilateral relations during this particular time.

I wish to clarify however, that your appointment is for a period of 4 (four years), during which I expect you to deliver on our commitments.

Namibia must get the best out of our Bilateral Relations in particular with reference to our economic diplomacy.

Today, I appoint you as Ambassador Designates to the following Countries:

Amb. Tonata Itenge Emvula Gebhard.-.Peoples Republic of China Amb. Monica Ndiliawike Nashandi – Russian Federation Amb. Wilbard Shihepo Manique Hellao – United States of America Amb. Sophia Kakena Kauna Nangula.-.Sweden Amb. Benjamin Kandanga – Republic of Finland Amb. Jerobeam Shaanika – Federal Republic of Germany Amb. Sabine Bohlke Moller – French Republic Amb. Lebbius Tobias – Republic of Cuba Amb. Sipapela Cletius Sipapela – Democratic Republic of Congo Amb. Elvis Toolaouta Shiweda – Swiss Confederation

This is the context in which you will serve. Many of you are seasoned professionals who have represented our country with honour and distinction before. I have entrusted you with this responsibility because of your proven competence and unwavering dedication to Namibia.

Your appointment is not simply a privilege; it is a solemn trust. You are called to serve with integrity, dedication, and patriotism. While the Minister of International Relations and Trade will provide you with specific portfolios, I remind you that your broader duty is to align your work with Namibia’s national priorities.

As the late Dr. Theo-Ben Gurirab, one of Namibia’s foremost diplomats and statesmen, reminded us: Foreign policy is an extension of domestic policy. Your guiding compass will therefore remain the Namibian Constitution, Vision 2030, the 6th National Development Plan, the Policy on International Relations and Cooperation.

I urge you to identify opportunities for our countrymen and women, particularly the youth. Work tirelessly to secure market access for our products and connect fellow citizens with skilled individuals and enterprises in industries such as the creative sector.

Be bridges that link Namibia’s emerging talents with global opportunities and innovative platforms. Namibia places great value on the role of diplomacy in fostering stronger people-to-people contact and strengthening bilateral and multilateral relations with our partners abroad.

As envoys to your respective countries, you are not only representatives of your government, but also custodians of the enduring ties that bind Namibia and your countries of accreditation together.

As you take up your assignments, always remain mindful of Namibia’s historic journey. Our principles of Pan- Africanism and international solidarity are rooted in our own experience of dispossession and the long struggle for self-determination.

The freedom we enjoy today was bought at a high price. Many of our forebears laid down their lives, enduring sacrifice and hardship, so that we could live in a free Namibia.

Let their legacy inspire your decisions and actions. Remember that you do not only serve the government, but you carry the dreams and aspirations of all Namibians, especially those within your areas of jurisdiction. Represent them with dignity, for when they see the fruits of your service, they will stand proudly with you.

I also call upon you to serve as role models, particularly for our youth. Let your conduct inspire the next generation to pursue careers in diplomacy and public service. You will also be expected to mobilize support for humanitarian projects for the respective Namibian regions assigned to your Missions.

As diplomats, you must remain strategic, responsive, and forward-thinking. Your duty is to project Namibia’s image as a country built on integrity, professionalism, service delivery, and economic diplomacy.

In conclusion, I urge you to discharge your duties with honour, wisdom, and dedication, and may your service strengthen Namibia’s standing as a trusted and respected partner in the international community.

Remember, you carry more than Namibia’s flag. You carry its hopes and dreams, its sacrifices and its future. Let your services be marked by integrity, courage, vision and dignity.

Go forth and make friends among nations. Spread the seeds of peace and share Namibia’s potential with the world. Challenges will arise, but I have full confidence and trust in your abilities. Always remember the national priorities of your country and the needs of its people.

Serve Namibia with honour! Serve it with pride!

Serve it with dignity!

And let our flag fly higher.

I thank you.