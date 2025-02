Image: The Namibian

Namibia’s founding president, 95-year-old Sam Nujoma, is in critical condition and receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

However, his personal doctor, Tshali Ithete, did not respond to questions sent to him on Thursday by members of the press regarding Nujoma’s hospitalisation.

Nujoma’s son, Utoni, was not reachable for comment.

The founding president was also hospitalised last July.

