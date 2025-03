The Supreme Court has unanimously rejected a bid by two opposition parties to annul the November 2024 presidential election.

Chief Justice Peter Shivute, summarising the 80-page ruling, said President Nangolo Mbumba had the legal authority to extend voting at polling stations affected by ballot shortages and equipment failures.

The court also ruled that extending voting at only 36 out of 4,699 polling stations was neither discriminatory nor biased in favour of SWAPO.

