Zimbabwe Warriors LineUP Squad, Team for COSAFA-AFCON 2019

The Warriors delegation will depart for Durban, South Africa this afternoon at 1 pm.

Zimbabwe who are the defending champions will play their first match at the tournament on Saturday in the quarterfinals against the winners of Group A.

The travelling squad is made up of thirty players who will also form the final Afcon selection.

“The Warriors delegation leave for Durban at 1 pm today,” Zifa said in a statement.

“All players in camp are going for the COSAFA tourney where the team will also continue preparing for the friendly match against Nigeria and ultimately the AFCON finals. “The following are not taking part in the 2019 COSAFA Cup: George Chigova, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Nyasha Mushekwi and Danny Phiri.”

Chigova and Phiri have been rested while Kuda Mahachi has excused himself because he has a wedding on Saturday. Mushekwi will only be available in June for Afcon since the Chinese Super League season is still running.

England born striker Macauley Bonne will be added to the Warriors’ team if Government allows him to get a Zimbabwean passport.

He has since submitted his passport application forms and has confirmed his willingness to represent Zimbabwe in Egypt.

“To counter the press reports, I have completed all necessary documents to get my #Zimbabwe passport. I will be travelling to #AFCON2019 this summer, representing my country,” he said.

Players registered for COSAFA Football Tournament:

Goalkeepers: Edmore Sibanda (Witbank Spurs), Elvis Chipezeze (Baroka), Talbert Shumba (Chapungu).

Defenders: Dennis Dauda (Lusaka Dynamos), Lawrence Mhlanga (FC Platinum), Jimmy Dzingai (Power Dynamos), Byron Madzokere (Yadah Stars), Alec Mudimu (CEFN Druids), Teenage Hadebe (Kaizer Chiefs), Divine Lunga (Golden Arrows), Ronald Pfumbidzai (Bloemfontein Celtic), Tendai Darikwa (Nottingham Forest).

Midfielders: Marshall Munetsi (Orlando Pirates), Marvelous Nakamba (Club Brugge), Butholezwe Ncube (AmaZulu), Tafadzwa Kutinyu (Azam), Ovidy Karuru (AmaZulu), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Tafadzwa Rusike (Zanaco), Richard Hachiro (Herentals), Talent Chawapihwa (AmaZulu), Leeroy Mavunga (Yadah), Knowledge Musona (Lokeren), Thabani Kamusoko (Young Africans), Rodwell Chinyengetere (Baroka).

Strikers: Evans Rusike (SuperSport United), Walter Musona (Polokwane City), Tinotenda Kadewere (Le Havre), Knox Mutizwa (Golden Arrows), Admiral Muskwe (Leicester City).