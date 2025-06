The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the names of individuals who perished in a road traffic accident along Binga-Karoi road.

Meanwhile, in a related matter, two police officers and two other passengers were critically injured when a ZRP Ford (4×4) they were patrolling in was hit by a Mercedes-Benz at the Lewisam Business Centre along the Harare-Mutoko Highway late Saturday night.

Zwnews