Exiled former Minister of Foreign Affairs Walter Mzembi has lambasted Education Minister Amon Murwira for telling graduates to be entrepreneurs and not job seekers.

Mzembi says Murwira himself has always been a worker and not an entrepreneur.

“This man is an employee of the Government of Zimbabwe as Tertiary Education Minister, Dr Amon Murwira. He is dropping the ladder on his graduates and asking them to be entrepreneurs not job seekers.

“He has always been a worker himself now a hypocrite too.”

Mzembi adds that Murwira should instead shut up:

“As a follow up, the people are the employers of Members of Parliament ( MPs), Dr Murwira was employed through the back door as a Non Constituency MP.

“He must respect the people. If his Government has no Jobs Creation Plan , he must shut up!”

Zwnews