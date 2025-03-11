Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Walter Mzembi says in re-designing future government there would be need for establishment of Department of Government Efficiency.

He says this would plug off illicit financial inflows and money laundering.

“In Redesigning future Government we will need our own @elonmusk

Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE ) as an integral loss control preemptive policy prescription to plug illicit financial flows, money laundering and grossly inflated tender system that has bled government of billions.

“Some structures of government will simply have to be severed off and deals that they authorized or entered into rescinded, and here I speak specifically to Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, Munhumutapa Investments and National Tender Board! Your thoughts,” he says.

The current President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa led Zimbabwean government has been accused of dragging feet in fighting corruption.

President Mnangagwa has also been fingered in suspected underhand dealing, associating with individuals of questionable characters.

