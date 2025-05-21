Former minister of tourism and hospitality Walter Mzembi says there was time when Zimbabwe and the region was robbed of a top United Nations post.

He writes:

There was a terrible injustice against Zimbabwe, SADC, Africa and indeed myself as Candidate for the elective position of Secretary General of UN Tourism ( then UNWTO) when in broad daylight my Country was denied a General Ballot to confirm a Secretary General for the next four years (2018 -2021).

This happened at the 22nd General Assembly held in Chengdu, China. After leading by 3 ballots in the first round, and losing by 2 in the second, Zimbabwe was entitled to a General Ballot because of this tie.

Straight in my face and in front of 3000 delegates we were told we were the best candidate but the world was not ready to hand over a UN agency to Mugabe and we could only settle for second best , Deputy Secretary General ( DSG).

Today the man who benefited from this rigging and chicanery has been disowned by his own Country after attempting an out of tradition with UN systems, Third Term .

Zimbabwe nor Africa which was supposed to deputize him never claimed it’s post at the UNWTO for the last 8 years , because this executive pledge was entangled with the change of guard and politics of transition of November 2017 which saw the current President

@edmnangagwa

assuming power .

On the 29th and 30th of May 2025, a New Secretary General will be elected without the Reforms Zimbabwe was supposed to lead before the 2021 elections during which the incumbent was returned to office .

I wish Mr Pololikashvili of Georgia a well deserved rest and the pain he expresses in his letter attached is exactly how I felt 8 years ago , except that unlike in his case I was not seeking an unconstitutional Third Term but an opportunity to give Africa and my Country Zimbabwe, its turn at leading this prestigious UN agency!