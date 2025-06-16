Harare magistrate Donald Ndirowei has postponed to Tuesday his ruling on Walter Mzembi’s bid to have 3 warrants of arrest issued in 2018 cancelled after his lawyers and the prosecution submitted written arguments.

He returned to home from Zambia last week and was subsequently arrested.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission said on Saturday that Mzembi had been arrested for absconding from court.

He allegedly defaulted court on three occasions and left the country, hence the issuance of the warrants of arrest.

Zwnews