Former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi has challenged his placement on remand while in custody.

Harare magistrate Donald Ndirowei will rule on the matter July 9.

This follows confirmation of three arrest warrants after Mzembi skipped court since 2018.

His bid to cancel the warrants was dismissed.

Mzembi was arrested when he returned from self imposed exile in Zambia.

He left the country in 2017 after a military coup that toppled late former President Robert Mugabe.