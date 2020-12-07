At least one person has died and 227 have been hospitalised by an unidentified illness in India’s southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

The patients had a wide range of symptoms from nausea to fits and falling unconscious.

BBC reports that officials are investigating the cause of the illness, which swept through the town of Eluru over the weekend.

It comes as India continues to battle a pandemic, with the world’s second-highest coronavirus caseload at more than 8-hundred thousand.

But Covid-19 does not appear to be the cause of the hospitalisations over the weekend.

The state’s health minister, Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, said all the patients had tested negative for coronavirus.

