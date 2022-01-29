Breaking News: All candidates who filed nominations under CCC before renouncing their membership of MDC Alliance, in terms of the law, still belong to MDC Alliance until CCC holds its inaugural Congress.

Before we fire shots, we warn them, and as usual, they mount scathing attacks. The law is an ass.

Komichi warned them in 2020 that the MDC Alliance belongs to us, and as usual, they mocked him. Foolish bravery.

In terms of the law, all candidates who purported to have registered under CCC did not renounce their MDC alliance membership.

The G40 backed CCC candidates risk disqualification and recall in the unlikely event of winning.

tapiwa mashakada