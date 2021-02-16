Former South Africa Schools rugby captain Muzi Manyike has been confirmed dead after going missing last November, the Enca reports.

The Randfontein police officially opened a missing person’s docket when Manyike’s family became concerned over a lack of contact.

CCTV footage reportedly showed Manyike leaving a car in Pretoria North before disappearing.

The desperate search continued for weeks, but his family has now confirmed his passing after identifying his remains on Monday.

Manyike’s body was discovered near the R101 in Hammanskraal north of Pretoria.

Investigations into the cause of death are still going on.