Energy Invictus says its

exploration team has reached Total Depth at the M-2 wellsite in Zimbabwe.

In an update to stakeholders, the company said further strong gas shows and fluorescence were encountered in multiple zones, while over 1,000m of gross interval hydrocarbon charge has been observed.

Apparently, Invictus says exploration program continues to demonstrate positive signs in multiple zones, as drilling moves closer to the evaluation phase.

