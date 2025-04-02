ZANU PF spokesman Chris Mutsvangwa confirmed that the firing of Zimbabwe’s former army commander, and General Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe, was a tactical move to neutralise General Constantino Chiwenga’s power base in the army.

He made the disclosure during a press conference held at ZANU PF headquarters in the capital yesterday.

Chiwenga, Zimbabwe’s Vice President, is locked in a power struggle with his boss.

Mutsvangwa said the firing of Sanyatwe, which he called tactical, was timed to coincide with the 31 March protest organised to stop Mnangagwa’s attempt to extend his term of office and block Chiwenga.

The firing of Sanyatwe, according to Mutsvangwa left the military in safe hands.

Zwnews