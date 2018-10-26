Mutsvangwa to FIRE Herald editor Zvayi, Sunday Mail editor Mabasa Sasa

Heads are rolling at the state owned, Zimpapers as Herald editor Ceaser Zvayi and Sunday Mail editor Mabasa Sasa are reportedly on the ropes since falling out of favour with new Minister of Information Mrs Monica Mutsvangwa who hinted on firing them urgently.

Self exiled former Higher and Tertiary minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has today let the cat out of its sack through giving a hint on the possible ouster of Herald editor Mr Zvayi.

He posted on his twitter account midday that, “Is it Zvayi and Mabasa Sasa (Sunday Mail Editor) being fired? If I were them I would go to court on two grounds: 1. The Minister/Ministry have no legal standing at Zimpapers.

“2. The Zimpapers board is illegal as it was illegally appointed by a Minister, not by Zimbabwe Mass Media Trust,” Prof Moyo said.

Mrs Mutsvangwa’s deputy, outspoken, Energy Mutodi was quick to defend Mr Zvayi opposing his boss’s stance to have him fired.

“Those fighting Caesar Zvayi at Zimpapers are not for the good of the Herald. Not for the good of ED government. We stand for meritocracy not grudges, nepotism & proxy leadership,” he said.

Minister of Information Monica Mutsvangwa is allegedly fighting these editors because of personal feuds. The truth should be told that the Herald is being harassed because it published stories that her son was going to court for rape.

Zvayi has been a staunch supporter of Zanu PF and president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s adminstration with many often critising him for being partisan at the Herald.