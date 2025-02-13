ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has revealed that President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is the one who releases corrupt crooks/ suspects.

His comments confirmed what is now known as “Catch & Release”.

Addressing a press conference today Mutsvangwa said his son Neville who was arrested charges of contravening the Exchange Control Act and Exchange Regulations Act last year was freed by Mnangagwa.

He however, said his son was arrested by what he described as a political opponent.

“President Emmerson Mnangagwa was not behind the arrest of my son, as some people claim.

“It is President Mnangagwa who released him from jail,” Mutsvangwa told journalists.

Mutsvangwa’s confession implies that President Mnangagwa has captured the judiciary.

Meanwhile, during the press conference Mutsvangwa showed Geza some respect.

Mutsvagwa message, first he noted that Geza is intelligent. Secondly that Geza is being send by someone of higher rank who caused his son’s arrest. He is saying, Geza is backed by powerful man. That powerful man used his power to make the court set free his Son.

Zwnews