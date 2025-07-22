ZANU PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa has made sensational disclosure with regards to where Zviganandas are getting money they are splashing around from.

Speaking during a press conference at the ruling party headquarters in the capital yesterday, Mutsvangwa seemingly answered a question which has been asked by many Zimbabweans who are wondering the source of Zviganadas monies.

He said all the monies are being generated at ZANU PF headquarters, and warned Zviganandas not to try to buy party positions using the same money.

“Pano ndopanobikwa mari yese. (Here is where all the monies come from this building).

“Tinoziva mwena wemari, saka musaedze kutenga vanhu or party positions using the same money you got here.”

He was referring to businessperson Kuda Tagwirei who is being accused of trying buying his way into the ruling party structures.

“Afterall, that money which he is brandishing and splurging belongs to Zanu PF as it gave him the opportunity to become rich in the first place and still controls the payment tap.

“All local businessmen associated with ZANU PF were created by the party, they are products of the “Shake Shake Building” – the ruling party HQ.”

He said ZANU PF will not co-opt people like him who join the party, buy structures, and want to get positions through the back door as that risks the party losing elections in 2028.

The upcoming annual party conference from 13-18 October in Mutare (to be held at Mutare Polytechnic) will deal with the party’s unresolved leadership issue and the 2030 agenda; the Bulawayo conference last year passed a key, yet controversial resolution allowing President Emmerson Mnangagwa to extend his rule beyond his 2028 second term constitutional limit to 2030.

But it is up to him to extend his rule or not. Mnangagwa, who ironically came to power through a coup in November 2017 when he toppled the late former president Robert Mugabe, says he will not do so because he is a “constitutionalist”; There are forces within and outside Zanu PF that did not want Mnangagwa to come to power and still don’t want him to stay a day longer at the helm; and The next Zanu PF congress in 2027 – a year before the next elections when Mnangagwa’s second constitutional term ends – will decisively resolve the succession power struggle.