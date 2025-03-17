Renowned political commentator and strategist Lawrence Chabata says the recent attacks on Vice President Constantino Chiwenga by ZANU PF national spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa is a direct distortion of the country’s liberation struggle and history.

Chabata says Chiwenga’s war credentials is unquestionable, adding that Mutsvangwa’s rants should be challenged and corrected.

Chabata writes:

The recent leaked audio of Christopher Mutsvangwa, in which he launches an unwarranted attack on General Constantino Chiwenga and General Engelbert Rugeje, is not only reckless but a dangerous distortion of Zimbabwe’s liberation and military history.

It is imperative to set the record straight: The claim that comrades who trained in Libya were sent there by Abel Muzorewa is a blatant falsehood.

History is clear that senior commanders such as Hamunyari Tichatonga, Kenny Tauraya, Simbi Chinembiri, Chihombe Madhala, and Felix Gambiza together with Engelbert Rugeje who were members of the Zanla General Staff, underwent military training in Libya under the direct guidance of ZANU leadership.

Former President Robert Mugabe, together with the late Vice President Simon Muzenda and General Chiwenga, personally visited these comrades during their training. At no point did Muzorewa have troops in Libya, and the ZANU representative overseeing operations there was the late National Hero Phibion Shonhiwa.

Mutsvangwa’s reckless revisionism exposes either a deliberate agenda to mislead or a deep ignorance of the facts.

His assertion that General Chiwenga did not command the DRC war due to illiteracy is not only baseless but demonstrates a shocking misunderstanding of military structures.

The war in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was conducted by a force equivalent to a division, which is commanded by a two star general not a three star general.

By that time, General Chiwenga had already risen to the rank of a three star general. The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) have a well-established reputation as a highly professional and capable military force.

Even international military analysts, including those from the British establishment, have acknowledged ZDF’s discipline and effectiveness.

The suggestion that South Africa has a superior force to Zimbabwe is nothing more than uninformed bar talk.

Mutsvangwa’s personal attack on General Chiwenga’s credentials is laughable. General Chiwenga holds a PhD in Ethics, a level of academic achievement that speaks to his intellectual capabilities and leadership acumen.

For Mutsvangwa to label him as illiterate is a demonstration of his own deep seated resentment and personal vendetta rather than a factual analysis of military leadership.

Mutsvangwa’s persistent misrepresentation of history and his open hostility towards military figures only serve to expose his own insecurities and personal ambitions.

His behavior is consistent with narcissistic tendencies , seeking attention through controversy rather than through meaningful contributions to the nation.

The people of Zimbabwe will not be misled by such reckless rhetoric.

At a time when unity and strategic leadership are paramount, it is irresponsible for individuals like Mutsvangwa to spread divisive narratives that serve no purpose other than self aggrandisement.

Zimbabwe’s history and military legacy cannot be rewritten by individuals whose involvement in the liberation struggle was marked more by leisure in Maputo than sacrifice. The country deserves better than the politics of distortion and self promotion.